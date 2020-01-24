AllSafe (ASAFE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $223.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $159,453.00 and approximately $223.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.