ALLUVA (ALV) Reaches Market Cap of $83,800.00

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One ALLUVA token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. ALLUVA has a total market capitalization of $83,800.00 and $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.94 or 0.03183860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00202714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALLUVA

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com.

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

