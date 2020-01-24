Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.27 million, a PE ratio of 703.85 and a beta of 1.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.