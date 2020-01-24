Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Alphabet by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,247,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $12.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,474.50. The company had a trading volume of 78,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,024.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,384.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,263.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,515.71.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

