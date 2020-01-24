Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.71.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $63,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,476.00. 746,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,024.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,384.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,263.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

