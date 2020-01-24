Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $1,769.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.71.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,486.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,384.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,263.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,024.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $20,257,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

