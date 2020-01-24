Alphacat Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,784.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. Alphacat has a market cap of $700,035.00 and $62,784.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.21 or 0.03301600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00204177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.