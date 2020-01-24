AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 149,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after buying an additional 186,448 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 717,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 159,012 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,618,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,747,000 after purchasing an additional 138,343 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,953. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $24.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

