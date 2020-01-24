AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 50,667 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,347. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $22.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

