AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Honeywell International comprises about 0.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 84,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Shares of HON traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.01. The stock had a trading volume of 182,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,571. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.87 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.