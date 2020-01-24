AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 219,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,669. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.