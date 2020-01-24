AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $12.73 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,725,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 7.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $192.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $154.66 and a twelve month high of $194.89.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

