AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $2.47 Million in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 686,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 135,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 115,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.90. 3,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,320. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

