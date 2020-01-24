AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,744,000 after purchasing an additional 51,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

