AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 6.9% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,116,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,812,000 after purchasing an additional 77,111 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,056,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 849,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 71,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $97.29 and a 52 week high of $118.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

