AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 166,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 394,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 7,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,240. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

