AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 26,581 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

