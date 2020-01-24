AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,714,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,812,000 after acquiring an additional 531,817 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,658.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 353,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 333,356 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 973,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 263,395 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 257,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,001,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK remained flat at $$21.26 on Friday. 1,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,340. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.