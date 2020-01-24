AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,226,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.66. 2,743,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,444,078. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $160.99 and a 12 month high of $225.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

