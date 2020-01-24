alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.20 by Nord/LB

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.21 ($20.02).

AOX opened at €17.54 ($20.40) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.89. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

