Amandla Mk Trust Sells 2,900 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $203,319.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 200 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $13,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $81,648.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,797 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $396,282.92.

On Monday, December 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $89,516.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,853 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $310,397.88.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,600 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $166,426.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,445 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $284,257.75.

On Thursday, November 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $99,862.65.

NASDAQ:NRC traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $71.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of National Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.