Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $75,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,190,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,362,503,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,884.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,831.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,816.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $935.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

