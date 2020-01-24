Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $117,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,885.66. 527,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,492. The stock has a market cap of $938.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,831.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,816.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.