Ambrosus (AMB) Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $2.12 million and $1.14 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, Gatecoin, Coinrail, HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

