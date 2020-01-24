American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the airline on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

American Airlines Group has a payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Airlines Group to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

