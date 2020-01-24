American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Rating Increased to Buy at Buckingham Research

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. Buckingham Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AXL. Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $9.50 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 993,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 71,560 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth $1,231,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9,813.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 147,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 146,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.