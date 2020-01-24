American Express (NYSE:AXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.85-9.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.85-9.25 EPS.

AXP stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,049,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,110. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 12 month low of $99.38 and a 12 month high of $132.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

