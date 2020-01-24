American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,608 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,614 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 814.6% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 539,986 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Express by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,551,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of American Express by 57.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 552,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $65,385,000 after buying an additional 202,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $134.09. 965,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,110. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $99.38 and a fifty-two week high of $132.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

