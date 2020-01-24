American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 6.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of American Express worth $158,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Express by 41.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their target price on American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

NYSE AXP opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $99.38 and a twelve month high of $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day moving average is $121.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

