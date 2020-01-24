American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.85-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.04-47.912 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.8 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.74.

American Express stock opened at $131.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $99.38 and a fifty-two week high of $132.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

