American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for about 2.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,036,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 413,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 89,654 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.37. 20,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,576. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.