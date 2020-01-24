American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

AMRB stock remained flat at $$14.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $87.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.23. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

