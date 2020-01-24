American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $78,489.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 81,442 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 25.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 29.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.63 million, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

