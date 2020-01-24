American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) is CWM Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.1% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

AMT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.52. 1,284,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,861. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $164.11 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

