Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Decreased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.59. 4,997,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,919. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

