Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given a $198.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) received a $198.00 target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,009,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day moving average of $211.14. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after purchasing an additional 194,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

