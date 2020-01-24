AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 132,875 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132,875 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up about 2.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Ball worth $53,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Ball by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ball by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 97.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $629,233.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,520 shares of company stock worth $4,973,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

BLL stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $81.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

