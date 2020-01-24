AMI Asset Management Corp Boosts Holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 1.16% of PetIQ worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PetIQ by 461.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PetIQ by 40.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 19.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at $313,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.64 million, a PE ratio of -170.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. PetIQ Inc has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Newland acquired 44,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $980,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

