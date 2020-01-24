AMI Asset Management Corp Buys 24,587 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.31% of Itron worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 67,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Itron by 4.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Itron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $87.40 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

