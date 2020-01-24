AMI Asset Management Corp Buys 62,769 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,769 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 2.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $50,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $136.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

