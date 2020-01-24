AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.36% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $31,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,399,772.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFAM. ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

BFAM opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.26. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $168.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.08.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

