AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $210,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,900 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $311,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,950,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $847,440 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $144.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.56.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

