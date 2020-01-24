AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Primerica worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after buying an additional 112,554 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $106.93 and a one year high of $138.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.78 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $387,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,690. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.