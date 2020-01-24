AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,909 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.87% of Virtusa worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the second quarter worth about $16,669,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtusa by 25.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,305,000 after purchasing an additional 201,912 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Virtusa by 18.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 183,318 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtusa by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 143,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virtusa by 948.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 138,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

In related news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $27,793.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,514.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $321,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,291,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,053. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

