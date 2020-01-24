AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for approximately 1.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Kansas City Southern worth $38,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $168.81. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,185. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.