AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,906 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.32% of ASGN worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in ASGN by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 47.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

