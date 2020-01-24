AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,702 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.23% of Syneos Health worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

