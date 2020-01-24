AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.30% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $33,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after buying an additional 239,545 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103,619 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.66. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $159.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

