AMI Asset Management Corp Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.31% of Verint Systems worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Verint Systems by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 642.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

VRNT stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

