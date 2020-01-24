AMI Asset Management Corp Has $12.40 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.32% of ICU Medical worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,658,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,966.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 368,864 shares in the company, valued at $67,977,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

ICU Medical stock opened at $188.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 0.90. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

